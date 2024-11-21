Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAO shares viewability training [Image 3 of 3]

    AFMAO shares viewability training

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Alvarado 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Danielle Wilk, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Port Mortuary branch chief, uses a training mannequin to demonstrate proper techniques for a head wrap at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2024. The head wrap is one of several viewability options for families when remains may not otherwise be fully viewable. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 15:20
    Photo ID: 8768364
    VIRIN: 241119-F-TI641-1018
    Resolution: 6030x4012
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Mortuary
    Training
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    Dress and Restoration
    Head-wrap

