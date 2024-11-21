AFMAO shares viewability training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Danielle Wilk, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Port Mortuary branch chief, uses a training mannequin to demonstrate proper techniques for a head wrap at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2024. The head wrap is one of several viewability options for families when remains may not otherwise be fully viewable. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)