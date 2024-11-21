AFMAO shares viewability training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brigitte Morgan, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, Operating Location Pacific Mortuary Affairs chief (left), and Jeffrey Hayes, AFMAO, OL-Europe Mortuary Affairs chief (right), attend a head-wrap demonstration involving a training mannequin at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2024. The demonstration was designed to educate the mortuary professionals on one of several viewability options for remains prepared at the mortuary for return to their loved ones. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)