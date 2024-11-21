Brigitte Morgan, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, Operating Location Pacific Mortuary Affairs chief (left), and Jeffrey Hayes, AFMAO, OL-Europe Mortuary Affairs chief (right), attend a head-wrap demonstration involving a training mannequin at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2024. The demonstration was designed to educate the mortuary professionals on one of several viewability options for remains prepared at the mortuary for return to their loved ones. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)
This work, AFMAO shares viewability training [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.