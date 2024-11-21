Danielle Wilk, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Port Mortuary branch chief, conducts head-wrap training on a training mannequin for mortuary professionals at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2024. Wilk routinely shares her viewability expertise with other mortuary professionals as an alternative option so families may view their loved ones during a funeral service. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 15:20
|Photo ID:
|8768363
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-TI641-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMAO shares viewability training [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.