AFMAO shares viewability training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Danielle Wilk, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Port Mortuary branch chief, conducts head-wrap training on a training mannequin for mortuary professionals at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2024. Wilk routinely shares her viewability expertise with other mortuary professionals as an alternative option so families may view their loved ones during a funeral service. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)