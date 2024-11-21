U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Hammond, director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Airmen assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, stands for a group photo at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 13, 2024. Hammond conversed with the Airmen about their efforts with the RQ-4 Global Hawk mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 11:37
|Photo ID:
|8767835
|VIRIN:
|241113-F-VI066-1140
|Resolution:
|5300x3526
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigadier General Chris Hammond visits Grand Forks Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.