    Brigadier General Chris Hammond visits Grand Forks Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4]

    Brigadier General Chris Hammond visits Grand Forks Air Force Base

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Hammond, director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Airmen assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, stands for a group photo at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 13, 2024. Hammond conversed with the Airmen about their efforts with the RQ-4 Global Hawk mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 11:37
    Photo ID: 8767835
    VIRIN: 241113-F-VI066-1140
    Resolution: 5300x3526
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
