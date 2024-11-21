Brigadier General Chris Hammond visits Grand Forks Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt Dustin Ouellette, 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron RQ-4-B Avionics craftsman briefs U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Hammond, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence Surveillance director and Col. Douglas Pruitt Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence Surveillance, deputy director, on the RQ-4 mission at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 13, 2024. The RQ-4 mission is imperative to provide rapid combat support through mission support functions, mobility preparedness and continuous security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)