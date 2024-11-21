Brigadier General Chris Hammond visits Grand Forks Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Hammond, director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence Surveillance, smiles during his visit to Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 13, 2024. Hammond’s tour of Grand Forks AFB showcased the developments and achievements of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing’s RQ-4 Global Hawk mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)