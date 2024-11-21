Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Chris Hammond visits Grand Forks Air Force Base [Image 3 of 4]

    Brigadier General Chris Hammond visits Grand Forks Air Force Base

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Hammond, director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence Surveillance, smiles during his visit to Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 13, 2024. Hammond’s tour of Grand Forks AFB showcased the developments and achievements of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing’s RQ-4 Global Hawk mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 11:37
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, Brigadier General Chris Hammond visits Grand Forks Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Brigadier General Chris Hammond

