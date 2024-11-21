Brigadier General Chris Hammond visits Grand Forks Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Hammond, director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Col. Tim Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, greet each other at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 13, 2024. Hammond was visiting Grand Forks AFB to be briefed on the mission and goals the airmen of Grand Forks AFB strive to achieve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)