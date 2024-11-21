U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Hammond, director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Col. Tim Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, greet each other at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 13, 2024. Hammond was visiting Grand Forks AFB to be briefed on the mission and goals the airmen of Grand Forks AFB strive to achieve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 11:37
|Photo ID:
|8767826
|VIRIN:
|241113-F-VI066-1007
|Resolution:
|4259x2834
|Size:
|939.09 KB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigadier General Chris Hammond visits Grand Forks Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.