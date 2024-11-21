Firefighters respond to fire hours before recognition ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighter Andrew Stuchlick (center) poses for a photo with Lt. Col. Derick Taylor, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander (left), and Fire Chief Albert Sisco, aftering being awarded the firefighter of the year at the fire department awards ceremony, Nov. 15, 2024 at Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)