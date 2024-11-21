Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters respond to fire hours before recognition ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Firefighter Andrew Stuchlick (center) poses for a photo with Lt. Col. Derick Taylor, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander (left), and Fire Chief Albert Sisco, aftering being awarded the firefighter of the year at the fire department awards ceremony, Nov. 15, 2024 at Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 10:15
    Photo ID: 8767626
    VIRIN: 241116-A-BL368-8223
    Resolution: 5366x3570
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
    fire department
    Hunter Army Airfield

