    Firefighters respond to fire hours before recognition ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Firefighters respond to fire hours before recognition ceremony

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Nate Young is promoted to the rank of lieutenant during the fire department awards ceremony, Nov. 15, 2024 at Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 10:15
    Photo ID: 8767631
    VIRIN: 241116-A-BL368-8249
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

