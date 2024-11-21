Timothy Wilber is promoted to the rank of battalion chief during a fire department awards ceremony, Nov. 15, 2024 at Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 10:15
|Photo ID:
|8767633
|VIRIN:
|241116-A-BL368-8283
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters respond to fire hours before recognition ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Firefighters respond to fire hours before recognition ceremony
No keywords found.