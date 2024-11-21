Firefighters respond to fire hours before recognition ceremony

Photo By Monica Guthrie | Samuel Adams is promoted to the rank of lieutenant and pinned by his daughter Lily...... read more read more Photo By Monica Guthrie | Samuel Adams is promoted to the rank of lieutenant and pinned by his daughter Lily during the fire department awards ceremony, Nov. 15, 2024, Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie) see less | View Image Page

The Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department recognized the firefighter of the year, and the fire officer of the year, along with three promotions and a

retirement during a ceremony, Nov. 15, at Fire Station No. 4 here. Just hours earlier the fire department responded to a structure fire on the installation.



“Some of your newest firefighters took control of the scene just right down the street from here,” said Lt. Col. Derick Taylor, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, during the ceremony. “And that happens almost every day – not necessarily the fire part, but the response. This year you

responded to 324 calls, that’s almost one every single day and we still have a month and half left.”



During the ceremony the following individuals were recognized:

- Firefighter Andrew Stuchlick was awarded the firefighter of the year.

- Lt. Travis Zeugin was awarded the fire officer of the year.

- Nate Young and Samuel Adams were promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

- Timothy Wilber was promoted to the rank of battalion chief.



Robert Gordon, the battalion chief of operations for the Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department, said the Firefighter of the Year and the Fire Officer of the Year were chosen from among their peers. Firefighters nominated who they believed should win along with some words on why they were nominating them.



The honored firefighters were awarded Maltese crosses - a tradition stretching back to the Knights of St. John in 1100 AD, when during the crusades Soldiers were designated to a fire brigade.



“In any defense of their forces or their fort, these people pinned would be the fire brigade,” Gordon said. “They were the first into action and it was a very proud thing. We continue that tradition now.”



The annual ceremony also welcomed new hires, recognized help from individuals and honored past firefighters who died in the line of duty. Lastly, the ceremony recognized the work of Earl “Wayne” Parker, who retired after 28 years of service.



Parker, an Air Force veteran, started his fire career in 1996 and served in the roles of firefighter, captain, battalion chief and assistant chief. In his remarks, Parker thanked family members who were present as well as those who were attending virtually.



“When we do anything in the fire service, it’s not about the individual, it’s about the group,” Parker said. “It’s about who got you there.”



Gordon said Parker helped him grow and that he would miss having him to talk to.



“(Parker) has demonstrated exceptional skill, expertise and commitment in protecting the lives of our military personnel and their families,” Gordon said. “He has constantly displayed a high level of professionalism, integrity and dedication to his duty, and has played a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of our military installation.”