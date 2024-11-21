Sweden Makes First State Partnership Visit to the 106th Rescue Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Swedish Air Force attend a local area survival briefing during a Key Leader Engagement, as part of the New York National Guard’s State Partnership Program (SPP), at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, N.Y., November 19, 2024. The purpose of this initial SPP engagement was to provide Swedish personnel with an opportunity to learn first-hand the advanced search and rescue capabilities of the 106th Rescue Wing and to allow key leaders and Airmen from the New York Air National Guard and personnel from the Swedish Air Force to get to know each other.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah McKernan)