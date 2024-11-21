Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah McKernan 

    106th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeffrey Cannet, 106th Rescue Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Edward Rittberg, 106th Command Chief, receive a small flag from Swedish Major Peter Afzelius, a C-130 Pilot assigned to the Skaraborg Wing, Sweden, following a Key Leader Engagement, as part of the New York National Guard’s State Partnership Program (SPP), at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, N.Y., November 19, 2024. The purpose of this initial SPP engagement was to provide Swedish personnel with an opportunity to learn first-hand the advanced search and rescue capabilities of the 106th Rescue Wing and to allow key leaders and Airmen from the New York Air National Guard and personnel from the Swedish Air Force to get to know each other.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah McKernan)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 10:08
    Photo ID: 8767538
    VIRIN: 241119-Z-IK046-1257
    Resolution: 3750x2832
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Sweden Makes First State Partnership Visit to the 106th Rescue Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sarah McKernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

