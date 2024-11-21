Sweden Makes First State Partnership Visit to the 106th Rescue Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeffrey Cannet, 106th Rescue Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Edward Rittberg, 106th Command Chief, receive a small flag from Swedish Major Peter Afzelius, a C-130 Pilot assigned to the Skaraborg Wing, Sweden, following a Key Leader Engagement, as part of the New York National Guard’s State Partnership Program (SPP), at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, N.Y., November 19, 2024. The purpose of this initial SPP engagement was to provide Swedish personnel with an opportunity to learn first-hand the advanced search and rescue capabilities of the 106th Rescue Wing and to allow key leaders and Airmen from the New York Air National Guard and personnel from the Swedish Air Force to get to know each other.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah McKernan)