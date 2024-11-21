Sweden Makes First State Partnership Visit to the 106th Rescue Wing

Photo By Senior Airman Sarah McKernan | U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeffrey Cannet, 106th Rescue Wing Commander, and Chief Master...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sarah McKernan | U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeffrey Cannet, 106th Rescue Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Edward Rittberg, 106th Command Chief, receive a plaque from Swedish Lt. Col. Sebastien Blixte, a Swedish Air Force Ranger and Chief of Operations for Blekinge Wing, Sweden, following a Key Leader Engagement, as part of the New York National Guard’s State Partnership Program (SPP), at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, N.Y., November 19, 2024. The purpose of this initial SPP engagement was to provide Swedish personnel with an opportunity to learn first-hand the advanced search and rescue capabilities of the 106th Rescue Wing and to allow key leaders and Airmen from the New York Air National Guard and personnel from the Swedish Air Force to get to know each other. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah McKernan) see less | View Image Page

Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, N.Y. - Ten members of the Swedish Air Force visited the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base as part of the New York National Guard’s State Partnership Program, from November 17 to 20, 2024.



The New York National Guard signed a State Partnership agreement with the Swedish Armed Forces on July 15. The agreement calls for the New York National Guard and the Swedish military to conduct training and leader exchanges to learn from each other.



The purpose of the visit was to provide Swedish personnel with an opportunity to learn first-hand the advanced search and rescue capabilities of the 106th, said Major Mark Joseloff, 106th Combat Rescue Officer and lead planner for the visit.



The visit also allowed key leaders and Airmen from the New York Air National Guard and personnel from the Swedish Air Force to get to know each other, he added.



The Swedish delegation consisted of C-130 search and rescue aircraft aircrew, and Swedish Air Force Rangers who possess similar capabilities to U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, specializing in search and rescue capabilities, explained Joseloff.



Lt. Col. Sebastien Blixte, a Swedish Air Force Ranger and Chief of Operations for Blekinge Wing, Sweden, said that he is looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with New York.



“New York has extraordinary capabilities and a lot of experience that Sweden can gain from,” he explained.



“I’m looking forward to making exchanges between the New York rescue community and Sweden,” Blixte added.



Joseloff explained that Sweden's proficiency in cold-weather and arctic operations will be extremely beneficial to New York.



“Personnel Recovery, Global Access, and Precision Strike are mutual interests of our two Air Forces,” he said.



“Learning how to operate most effectively in remote arctic environments is something that I think would really benefit the 106th. There is a lot we can share with each other. Sweden has specific subject matter expertise that provides unique benefits, particularly arctic survival, mobility, and warfare,” Joseloff said.



During the visit, the Swedish airmen attended operational briefings to familiarize themselves with the Wing’s equipment, procedures, and tactics. The Swedes also gave briefings of their own unique arctic capabilities, Joseloff said.



A member from the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing, which operates the F-35A Lightning II fighter jet, and two members from the South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing, which operates the F-16 Fighting Falcon, also took part in the meetings.



“Fighter jets were a particular area of interest for Sweden,” explained Joseloff. “South Dakota and Vermont brought F-16 and F-35 subject matter experts to meet with the Swedes here at the 106th to satisfy that aspect of the relationship.”



Eight Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing, which specializes in arctic transport and flies the LC-130H Hercules, and 174th Attack Wing, which operates the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, also attended and gave briefings on their respective capabilities.



Colonel Jeffrey Cannet, Commander of the 106th, said he was enthusiastic about the partnership with Sweden.



“We’re really looking forward to this partnership. Having them come out here is a great way to kick it off and really start building toward the future where we can fully integrate together,” Cannet said.



“We’re going to help them integrate better into NATO and they’re going to help us better integrate into that Arctic region. It’s a great partnership already and we hope this is just the first of many events that we do here at the 106th,” Cannet added.



The State Partnership Program pairs United States National Guard units with foreign militaries to build relationships, enhance cooperation, and strengthen interoperability. According to the National Guard website, the United States National Guard currently has 105 partnerships with 115 nations worldwide.



New York also has partnerships with Brazil and South Africa.



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, and the HH-60W Jolly Green II search and rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.