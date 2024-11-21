USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mike Light (Left) and Mark Veasey, members of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District High-Water Marks Team, records a high-water mark Nov. 8, 2024, on corn stalks along Hoopers Creek near Goodluck, North Carolina. This area flooded during Hurricane Helene. (USACE Photo by Patrick Garner)