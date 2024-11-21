Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina

    GOODLUCK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Mike Light (Left) and Mark Veasey, members of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District High-Water Marks Team, records a high-water mark Nov. 8, 2024, on corn stalks along Hoopers Creek near Goodluck, North Carolina. This area flooded during Hurricane Helene. (USACE Photo by Patrick Garner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 09:08
    Photo ID: 8767490
    VIRIN: 241108-A-A1409-1010
    Resolution: 2776x1561
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: GOODLUCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina
    USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina
    USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina
    USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina
    USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina
    USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina

    USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    USACE
    Hurricane Helene
    High-Water Marks
    Hoopers Creek
    Goodluck

