USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Trevor Groce measures a high-water mark Nov. 13, 2024, on a building along the North Toe River in Spruce Pine, North Carolina. By collecting accurate measurements of Hurricane Helene flood levels and their impact, the Corps of Engineers is building a foundation for more effective planning and response to future weather events. (USACE Photo by Anderson Schmittou)