USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina

Alex Fenili (Left) and Clint Neel survey Hurricane Helene flood impacts Oct. 31, 2024, in Canton, North Carolina, which is in Haywood County. By collecting accurate measurements of flood levels and their impact, the Corps of Engineers is building a foundation for more effective planning and response to future weather events. (USACE Photo by Annalee Warren)