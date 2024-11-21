Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina [Image 3 of 6]

    USACE team documenting Hurricane Helene flood data shifts focus to North Carolina

    CANTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Alex Fenili (Left) and Clint Neel survey Hurricane Helene flood impacts Oct. 31, 2024, in Canton, North Carolina, which is in Haywood County. By collecting accurate measurements of flood levels and their impact, the Corps of Engineers is building a foundation for more effective planning and response to future weather events. (USACE Photo by Annalee Warren)

    Disaster Preparedness
    North Carolina
    USACE
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24
    High-Water Marks

