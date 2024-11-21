Nourishing the Services: Blue Star Families provide meals to service members at MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A volunteer distributes donations during a Nourish the Service event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 20, 2024. Nourish the Service is a Blue Star Families supported annual event dedicated to bringing installation personnel donations during the holiday season. This year, the event provided free turkeys, fruits, vegetables, and handwritten cards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)