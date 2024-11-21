Nourishing the Services: Blue Star Families provide meals to service members at MacDill AFB

A Blue Star Family volunteer helps distribute food during a Nourish the Service event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 20, 2024. Blue Star’s “Nourish the Service” event is dedicated to giving back to installation personnel during the holiday season. This year, it distributed 300 meals to service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)
|11.20.2024
|11.22.2024 08:50
|8767472
|241120-F-RI626-1514
|5504x8256
|5.37 MB
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|9
|0
