Nourishing the Services: Blue Star Families provide meals to service members at MacDill AFB

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Fontana, a heavy integrated avionics craftsman assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, receives a turkey during a Nourish the Service event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 20, 2024. Nourish the Service is a Blue Star Families supported annual event dedicated to bringing installation personnel donations during the holiday season. This year, the event provided 300 meals to service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)