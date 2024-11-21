Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nourishing the Services: Blue Star Families provide meals to service members at MacDill AFB [Image 2 of 6]

    Nourishing the Services: Blue Star Families provide meals to service members at MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kara Marszalek, 6th Maintenance Group first sergeant, prepares bags during a Nourish the Service event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 20, 2024. Blue Star’s “Nourish the Service” event is dedicated to giving back to installation personnel during the holiday season. This year, it distributed 300 meals to service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

