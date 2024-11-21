Carmen Loveless, a transportation quality control inspector and U.S. customs border clearance agent with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, inspects a household goods shipment Nov. 21 at one of the installation housing areas within U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach. As a transportation QC inspector, Loveless acts as a liaison between the commercial moving companies and the Soldiers and Army Families they support. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 02:33
|Photo ID:
|8766999
|VIRIN:
|241122-A-A4479-8864
|Resolution:
|1750x2390
|Size:
|1023.5 KB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, With great empathy, transportation QC inspector supports USAG Ansbach Soldiers, Families [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
With great empathy, transportation QC inspector supports USAG Ansbach Soldiers, Families
No keywords found.