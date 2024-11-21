With great empathy, transportation QC inspector supports USAG Ansbach Soldiers, Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Carmen Loveless, a transportation quality control inspector and U.S. customs border clearance agent with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, inspects a household goods shipment Nov. 21 at one of the installation housing areas within U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach. As a transportation QC inspector, Loveless acts as a liaison between the commercial moving companies and the Soldiers and Army Families they support. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)