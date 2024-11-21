With great empathy, transportation QC inspector supports USAG Ansbach Soldiers, Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Carmen Loveless, a transportation quality control inspector and U.S. customs border clearance agent with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, assists a coworker at her office on Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 21. Loveless has over 20 years in the transportation QC business, and she’s worked with hundreds of commercial moving companies and equally as many Army Families and Soldiers. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)