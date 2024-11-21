With great empathy, transportation QC inspector supports USAG Ansbach Soldiers, Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Carmen Loveless is a transportation quality control inspector and U.S. customs border clearance agent with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said she knows the hardships and difficulties associated with military moves, and she’s got a lot of empathy for Soldiers and Army Families who do this every three to four years. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)