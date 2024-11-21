Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    With great empathy, transportation QC inspector supports USAG Ansbach Soldiers, Families [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    With great empathy, transportation QC inspector supports USAG Ansbach Soldiers, Families

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Carmen Loveless is a transportation quality control inspector and U.S. customs border clearance agent with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said she knows the hardships and difficulties associated with military moves, and she’s got a lot of empathy for Soldiers and Army Families who do this every three to four years. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 02:33
    Photo ID: 8766998
    VIRIN: 241122-A-A4479-1933
    Resolution: 1783x1410
    Size: 677.87 KB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: LICH, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, With great empathy, transportation QC inspector supports USAG Ansbach Soldiers, Families [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    With great empathy, transportation QC inspector supports USAG Ansbach Soldiers, Families
    With great empathy, transportation QC inspector supports USAG Ansbach Soldiers, Families
    With great empathy, transportation QC inspector supports USAG Ansbach Soldiers, Families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    With great empathy, transportation QC inspector supports USAG Ansbach Soldiers, Families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download