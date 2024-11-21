30th MDG: Breaking barriers; leading from the heart

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Col. Joi B. Dozier, 30th Medical Group commander, celebrates her promotion to colonel at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 24, 2024. As the Commander of 30th MDG, Dozier is responsible for developing strategic plans to ensure compliance with healthcare regulatory standards and aligning the group's efforts with Space Launch Delta 30’s priorities.