Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30th MDG: Breaking barriers; leading from the heart [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    30th MDG: Breaking barriers; leading from the heart

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S Air Force Col. Joi B. Dozier, 30th Medical Group commander, celebrates her promotion to colonel at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 24, 2024. As the Commander of 30th MDG, Dozier is responsible for developing strategic plans to ensure compliance with healthcare regulatory standards and aligning the group's efforts with Space Launch Delta 30’s priorities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 22:10
    Photo ID: 8766818
    VIRIN: 241121-X-GJ070-1001
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 90.88 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th MDG: Breaking barriers; leading from the heart [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    30th MDG: Breaking barriers; leading from the heart
    30th MDG: Breaking barriers; leading from the heart

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    30th MDG: Breaking barriers; leading from the heart

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    medical corps
    air force medical
    30th Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download