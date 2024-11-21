30th MDG: Breaking barriers; leading from the heart

Courtesy Photo | U.S Air Force Col. Joi B. Dozier, 30th Medical Group commander, celebrates her...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S Air Force Col. Joi B. Dozier, 30th Medical Group commander, celebrates her promotion to colonel at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 24, 2024. As the Commander of 30th MDG, Dozier is responsible for developing strategic plans to ensure compliance with healthcare regulatory standards and aligning the group's efforts with Space Launch Delta 30’s priorities. see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Serving at the heart of Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, a new chapter in leadership has begun. Joi B. Dozier, who hails from Battle Creek, MI, earned the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, Aug. 1.



In June 2024, Dozier took command of the 30th Medical Group, a role that places her at the helm of over 200 military and civilian personnel. Her mission: to deliver readiness-focused, patient-centered care to 14,000 beneficiaries, ensuring the health and well-being of servicemembers and their families while supporting the critical operations of Space Launch Delta 30 and the Combined Space Operations Center.



Dozier's journey is a testament to her dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to public service. Born and raised in Battle Creek, Michigan, she is the daughter of Victoria (née Mitchell) Dozier and the late Walter Dozier, Jr. Her mother, a social worker at the Battle Creek Veterans Administration, instilled in her a deep sense of compassion and a drive to help others.



"I am so proud of the courageous and compassionate daughter we raised,” said Victoria, who retired after 34 years in public service. “She finds joy in helping others and it is so wonderful for a mother to see her child succeed so fully."



A graduate of Battle Creek Central High School, Class of 1989, Dozier's academic journey took her to Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, where she earned a degree in Urban Studies. She furthered her education with a Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business.



Before her military career, Dozier spent three years teaching English in Japan, an experience that broadened her horizons and deepened her appreciation for diverse cultures. In 2005, an unexpected email from a recruiter changed the course of her life. Intrigued by the opportunity to join the Medical Service Corps, Joi swore in at the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps’ Detachment 925 located at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, embarking on a journey that would see her rise through the ranks of the U.S. Air Force.



"I wanted to spend every day learning, and I wanted a challenge," Dozier recalls. "This opportunity fit what I had hoped to give back in my life to society."



Dozier's career has been marked by a series of significant roles and deployments. She completed Healthcare Services Administration Training at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, in 2006 and has since served in various executive positions across the Headquarters Air Staff, Wing, and Medical Group levels. Her assignments have taken her from the Air Force Medical Service Agency in Falls Church, Virginia, to the 20th Medical Group at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, the 15th Medical Group at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.



Her deployments include serving at the Balad Theater Hospital in support of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM and at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in support of Operations INHERENT RESOLVE and FREEDOM’S SENTINEL. These experiences have honed her leadership skills and deepened her commitment to the mission of the Air Force Medical Service.



As the Commander of the 30th Medical Group, Dozier is responsible for developing strategic plans to ensure compliance with healthcare regulatory standards and aligning the group's efforts with Space Launch Delta 30’s priorities. Her leadership is characterized by a focus on serving as the primary health care institution for servicemembers on Vandenberg SFB and ensuring access to care for all beneficiaries.



Dozier's story is one of breaking barriers and leading with empathy. Her journey from Battle Creek to Vandenberg Space Force Base is a powerful reminder of the impact that dedicated, compassionate leadership can have on the lives of servicemembers and their families. As she takes on this new rank and role, Col. Joi B. Dozier continues to inspire those around her with her commitment to excellence and her unwavering dedication to public service.