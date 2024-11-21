30th MDG: Breaking barriers; leading from the heart

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Col. Joi B. Dozier, 30th Medical Group commander, speaks at her promotion ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 24, 2024. Dozier was promoted to the rank of colonel, Aug. 1, 2024. As the Commander of 30th MDG, Dozier is responsible for developing strategic plans to ensure compliance with healthcare regulatory standards and aligning the group's efforts with Space Launch Delta 30’s priorities.