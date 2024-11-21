U.S Air Force Col. Joi B. Dozier, 30th Medical Group commander, speaks at her promotion ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 24, 2024. Dozier was promoted to the rank of colonel, Aug. 1, 2024. As the Commander of 30th MDG, Dozier is responsible for developing strategic plans to ensure compliance with healthcare regulatory standards and aligning the group's efforts with Space Launch Delta 30’s priorities.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 22:10
|Photo ID:
|8766817
|VIRIN:
|241121-X-GJ070-1002
|Resolution:
|640x426
|Size:
|68.72 KB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th MDG: Breaking barriers; leading from the heart [Image 2 of 2]
