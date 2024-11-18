Chief Master Sgt. Mary A. Trent, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, takes part in a Q-and-A at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 24, 2024. Trent has been used to military life for as long as she could remember since her brothers joined the military and she grew up in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 10:03
|Photo ID:
|8765236
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-HO957-1005
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|116.58 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief Q&A [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.