Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Mary A. Trent, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, does a Q-and-A at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 24, 2024. Trent was the 90th Security Forces Group Senior Enlisted Leader before being appointed as the 52nd Fighter Wing command chief. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Imani West)