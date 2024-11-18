Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Mary A. Trent, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, engages in a Q-and-A at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 24, 2024. One of Trent’s priorities is to be an advocate for the enlisted force, as she values human connection and pouring back into Airmen. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Imani West)