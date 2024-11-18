Chief Master Sgt. Mary A. Trent, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, answers questions for a Q-and-A at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 24, 2024. Chief Trent was interviewed for a Q-and-A as a way to introduce herself to Saber Nation. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 10:03
|Photo ID:
|8765232
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-HO957-1001
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|125.29 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief Q&A [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.