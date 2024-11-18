Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Mary A. Trent, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, answers questions for a Q-and-A at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 24, 2024. Chief Trent was interviewed for a Q-and-A as a way to introduce herself to Saber Nation. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Imani West)