31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic

Members from Wyvern Nation prepare to receive their annual influenza vaccine during the 31st Medical Group flu clinic at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 19, 2024. Annual flu clinics are a strategic initiative to preserve readiness, protect the community and enhance overall resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)