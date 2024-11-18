31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justice Nerad, 31st Medical Group medical technician, prepares to administer an influenza vaccine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 19, 2024. The annual flu clinic provides convenient access to vaccines for active duty members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 03:46
|Photo ID:
|8764915
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-VJ231-1113
|Resolution:
|3202x2130
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
