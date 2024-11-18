Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justice Nerad, 31st Medical Group medical technician, prepares to administer an influenza vaccine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 19, 2024. The annual flu clinic provides convenient access to vaccines for active duty members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 03:46
    Photo ID: 8764915
    VIRIN: 241119-F-VJ231-1113
    Resolution: 3202x2130
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic
    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic
    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic
    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic
    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MDG
    Flu Vaccine Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download