Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 31st Medical Group hosts its annual flu clinic at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 19, 2024. The clinic ensures widespread immunization against the influenza virus, which can pose significant risks to both individual health and mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 03:46
    Photo ID: 8764917
    VIRIN: 241119-F-VJ231-8978
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic
    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic
    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic
    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic
    31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MDG
    Flu Vaccine Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download