31st MDG 2024 Flu Vaccine Clinic

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Jones, 31st Force Support Squadron first sergeant, receives an influenza vaccine during the annual flu clinic at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 19, 2024. Annual flu clinics are a strategic initiative to preserve readiness, protect the community and enhance overall resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)