Sharing tradition and friendship: annual kimchi making event brings Soldiers and locals together

Kim, Song Ae, left, Cho, Eun Yae, middle, and Lee, Kyeong Hee, right, pose for a photo during the People to People Dongducheon Chapter (PTP) and Camp Casey Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) kimchi making event, Camp Casey, South Korea, November 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)