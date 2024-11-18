Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldier Sgt. Choi, Jae Hwan, Area I BOSS secretary, brings packed kimchi for transportation to local Dongducheon children’s centers and individuals with disabilities, Camp Casey, South Korea, November 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)
Sharing tradition and friendship: annual kimchi making event brings Soldiers and locals together
