Sharing tradition and friendship: annual kimchi making event brings Soldiers and locals together

DONGDUCHEON, South Korea – Area I Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) and People to People (PTP) Dongducheon Chapter held their annual kimchi making event in support of the local community on Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 20.



During the event, Col. Edward Cho, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander, expressed his appreciation for volunteers that helped make kimchi throughout the day. He emphasized the significance of community involvement and how events like these help bring people together, fostering stronger connections and cross-cultural understanding that benefits everyone involved.



”I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Mr. Kim, Hyong Ik, the President of People-To-People Dongducheon Chapter, all the PTP Dongducheon members, our Camp Casey Boss volunteers and my wife,” said Cho. “Whether you participated in this event for many years, or this is your first time, your presence here signifies the unity and warmth of the community that we share.”



U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey has been participating in an annual kimchi making event for over two decades in some way, shape, or form. The group made 100 boxes of kimchi, which are being donated to community welfare organizations in Dongducheon city.



“This tradition has been shared with USFK, fostering collaboration and cultural exchange,” said Kim. “Among various volunteer efforts, kimjang requires the most resources and labor, but it offers meaningful support to those in need.”



Kimchi is one of Korea’s most famous and traditional dishes made from cabbage or Korean radish. It is typically fermented with a mixture of chili pepper, garlic, ginger, and fish sauce, giving it a unique and bold flavor. Often served as a side dish, kimchi is not only a staple in Korean cuisine but also a symbol of the country’s rich culinary heritage.



One of the highlights of this event is the opportunity for both BOSS and PTP volunteers to bond and get to know each other a bit more, a point of emphasis for many people interacting, as it creates a welcoming environment where new friendships thrive.



“I love that we’re able to volunteer alongside our Korean friends,” said Pfc. Malcolm Clark, Area I BOSS Vice President. “It also allows us to establish ourselves well within the local community to build lasting relationships, and show that not only are we here to serve, but to make an impact together.”



This meaningful tradition highlights the spirit of togetherness, as volunteers and community members come together to support the local community and build stronger connections with each other as supporters.

