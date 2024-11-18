Date Taken: 11.20.2024 Date Posted: 11.20.2024 20:20 Photo ID: 8764631 VIRIN: 241120-A-BW769-6845 Resolution: 6568x4379 Size: 11.71 MB Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sharing tradition and friendship: annual kimchi making event brings Soldiers and locals together [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.