    USS Annapolis Hold Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Annapolis Hold Change of Command Ceremony

    GUAM

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    241028-N-VC599-1007 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 28, 2024) – Capt. James Tuthill, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), right, receives an award from Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Base Guam, Oct. 28. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 19:37
    This work, USS Annapolis Hold Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

