USS Annapolis Hold Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241028-N-VC599-1005 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 28, 2024) – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, addresses the audience during the USS Annapolis (760) change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Base Guam, Oct. 28. During the ceremony, Capt. James Tuthill, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) was relieved by Cmdr. Clinton Emrich. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)