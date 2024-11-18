USS Annapolis Holds Change of Command

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 28, 2024) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) conducted a change of command ceremony on Monday, Oct. 28, onboard Naval Base Guam. During the ceremony, Capt. James Tuthill turned over command of Annapolis to Cmdr. Clinton Emrich.



Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet served as guest speaker, and Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, presided over the event.



During his remarks, Seif reflected on the impact of Tuthill’s leadership, stating, “James, I know you will take with you the proud memories of the lives and careers you affected as commanding officer of Annapolis, the Sailors who earned rank and warfare qualifications on your watch, and the Sailors who decided to re-enlist and continue to serve in our Submarine Force and stand the watch.” He continued, “Your legacy will be imprinted upon the deckplates of warship Annapolis for years to come.”



During Tuthill's tenure, USS Annapolis completed two Western Pacific deployments, multiple missions supporting U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and a change of homeport. Annapolis also became the first U.S. submarine in over five years to visit three foreign ports—Chile, Peru, and India—and also visited Australia as the second U.S. fast-attack submarine to arrive at HMAS Stirling since the announcement of the Australia – United Kingdom – United States (AUKUS) Optimal Pathway in March 2023.



"Under James' leadership, the crew of Annapolis set a new standard in warfighting brilliance, tactical proficiency, and operational readiness,” said Steinhagen. “As the only forward-deployed submarine squadron in the U.S. Navy, we operate under a high operational tempo with relentless demands. James and his team met each challenge with unwavering resolve, executing every mission with precision and excellence. They embodied the submarine’s motto, ‘Born Free, Hope to Die Free,’ as they excelled on all of their Western Pacific deployments, strengthening the Navy's role in supporting maritime security and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Tuthill oversaw the training of over 300 Sailors, leading his crew to achieve an exceptional record of tactical and operational success, culminating in back-to-back Battle Efficiency awards from Submarine Squadron 15 in 2022 and 2023. These accomplishments underscore Annapolis’s pivotal role in helping to strengthen deterrence and promote a peaceful and prosperous Indo-pacific region.



“The crew and I deployed across the Pacific over the past 43 months. I’m equally humbled and impressed by the team’s performance over that time. The faces changed over my time in command, but our spirit remained constant. These Sailors delivered high-end results when it mattered most—on the scene, unseen, over and over. I worked to leave the crew with the best parts of myself, developing the team through experience and high, achievable standards. I leave them ready for what lies ahead.”



Tuthill, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, will continue his service at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in Washington D.C. Emrich, from Cleveland, Ohio, and a 2006 Naval Academy graduate, assumes command of Annapolis after his most recent assignment with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



“Captain Tuthill, your leadership, courage, sacrifice, and unparalleled excellence deserve the highest recognition. Congratulations on a job well done,” said Cmdr. Emrich. “This is a fine ship, one of the finest—not because of its design or capabilities, but because it is operated, maintained, and cared for by the 160 Sailors with whom we share this pier today. Crew of Annapolis, as we ply the depths of the sea, practicing our craft and performing the missions that our country relies on us to execute without fail, it is my honor and privilege to join you and serve as your commanding officer.”



Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, these submarines are the backbone of the Navy's submarine force. As apex predators of the sea, fast-attack submarines play a crucial role in safeguarding our nation's interests and ensuring peace through strength in the Pacific region.

For more news from Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, visit our website at http://www.csp.navy.mil/css15 or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SubmarineSquadron15.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2024 Date Posted: 11.20.2024 19:37 Story ID: 485797 Location: GU Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Annapolis Holds Change of Command, by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.