USS Annapolis Hold Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241028-N-VC599-1006 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 28, 2024) – Capt. James Tuthill, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), right, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Base Guam, Oct. 28. During the ceremony, Tuthill was relieved by Cmdr. Clinton Emrich. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)