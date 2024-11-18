Academia Innovation Engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Ronald Clark, delivers opening remarks during the USARPAC Academia and Innovation Engagement at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Nov. 19, 2024. The event brought together educators, researchers, and military leaders to explore collaboration opportunities and strengthen partnerships between academia and the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)