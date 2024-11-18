Academia Innovation Engagement

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Participants pose for a group photo during the USARPAC Academia and Innovation Engagement at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Nov. 19, 2024. The event brought together educators, researchers, and military leaders to discuss collaboration opportunities and strengthen partnerships between academia and the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

