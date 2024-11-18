Academia Innovation Engagement

Deputy Chief of Staff U.S. Army Pacific Casey Griffith provides introductory remarks at the UARPAC Academia and Innovation Engagement held at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Nov. 19, 2024. Griffith highlighted the importance of building strong partnerships between academia and the Department of Defense to create future opportunities for students and advance critical research initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray
Bridging Academia and Defense Innovation at USARPAC
