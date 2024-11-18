Bridging Academia and Defense Innovation at USARPAC

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii— Hawaii educators explored exciting new opportunities for their students to collaborate with the military during the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Academia and Innovation Engagement, held on Nov. 19, 2024, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.



The engagement served as a platform for academics, researchers, and educational leaders to connect with the Department of Defense (DoD), fostering partnerships that could lead to research breakthroughs, skill-building internships, and career pathways for students.



The program recruits top-tier talent in critical areas such as emerging technologies, cybersecurity, data analysis, and intelligence to advance the DoD's mission, according to Bess Pascarelli, Internships Program Manager.



Gen. Ronald Clark, U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, emphasized the importance of building stronger connections with local communities and supporting regional workforce development. He added that through collaboration, the goal is to create lasting opportunities and build trust.



The event strengthens partnerships between academia and the Department of Defense (DoD), encouraging collaboration in research and innovation to meet defense objectives while benefiting Hawaii’s local economy.



“The USARPAC Internship & Fellowship Program gives undergraduate, graduate, and Ph.D. students the chance to gain real-world experience, build valuable skills, and contribute to important research and innovation efforts,” said Casey Griffith, deputy chief of staff for U.S. Army Pacific. “It’s also focused on growing the local workforce and creating new opportunities.”



Through the Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative (P3I), the program offers stipends to participating students and organizations, paving the way for increased academic and military collaboration.



Beyond workforce development, the initiative emphasizes the broader goal of regional collaboration to boost Hawaii’s defense industrial base. This includes fostering partnerships among universities, private organizations, and government agencies, ultimately driving economic growth in fields like defense technology.



"My time here at USARPAC has deepened my understanding of what a federal workspace looks like, especially as an undergraduate,” said Wilneris Carrion-Colon, an intern at the Theater Information Advantage Detachment. “It has also allowed me to work on topics with far-reaching impact, which has been an incredible experience.”



The Academia and Innovation engagement emphasized strengthening ties between the military and the local community. The event helped shine a light on the internship program, highlighting exciting opportunities offered to students and the potential for meaningful partnerships between local academia and the Department of Defense.

