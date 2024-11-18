Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Warren Seyler, a Spokane Tribe historian, speaks to attendees during a Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month celebration event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 20204. Seyler shared insights into the traditions, history, and cultural significance of the Spokane Tribe. The Air Force celebrates NAANHM each year in November to honor the history, culture, and contributions of indigenous people in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn).