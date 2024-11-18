Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, sits with Warren Seyler, a Spokane Tribe historian, during a Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month celebration event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 20204. This year’s theme "Affirming Native Voices: Visibility, Leadership, Service" represented the importance of supporting Native American and Alaskan Native people in roles of service and leadership. The Air Force celebrates NAANHM each year in November to honor the history, culture, and contributions of indigenous people in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn).