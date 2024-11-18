Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing host an event to honor Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 2024. This celebration featured artifacts and educational displays that encompassed this year’s theme of "Affirming Native Voices: Visibility, Leadership, Service" representing the importance of supporting Native American and Alaskan Native people in roles of service and leadership. The Air Force celebrates NAANHM each year in November to honor the history, culture, and contributions of indigenous people in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 16:58
    Photo ID: 8764376
    VIRIN: 241119-F-AV319-1009
    Resolution: 4723x3142
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month
    Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month
    Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month
    Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month
    Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month
    Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Culture
    representation
    NAANHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download