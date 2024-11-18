Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing host an event to honor Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 2024. This celebration featured artifacts and educational displays that encompassed this year’s theme of "Affirming Native Voices: Visibility, Leadership, Service" representing the importance of supporting Native American and Alaskan Native people in roles of service and leadership. The Air Force celebrates NAANHM each year in November to honor the history, culture, and contributions of indigenous people in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn).
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 16:58
|Photo ID:
|8764376
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-AV319-1009
|Resolution:
|4723x3142
|Size:
|8.61 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.