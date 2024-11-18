Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing host an event to honor Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 2024. This celebration featured artifacts and educational displays that encompassed this year’s theme of "Affirming Native Voices: Visibility, Leadership, Service" representing the importance of supporting Native American and Alaskan Native people in roles of service and leadership. The Air Force celebrates NAANHM each year in November to honor the history, culture, and contributions of indigenous people in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn).